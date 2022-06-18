Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE ERJ traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $8.87. 3,710,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,914. Embraer has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $19.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 57.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 433,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Embraer by 149.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after buying an additional 588,963 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 7.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 25.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,375,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,386,000 after acquiring an additional 282,853 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERJ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

