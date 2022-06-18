Empty Set Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $1.88 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $70.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

