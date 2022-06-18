Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $16,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.49. 8,219,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,755. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.90. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

