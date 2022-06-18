Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Endonovo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 103,065 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

About Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema.

