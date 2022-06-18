Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Major Shareholder Brian Pratt Sells 56,412 Shares of Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) major shareholder Brian Pratt sold 56,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $144,978.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,738,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,690.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, June 17th, Brian Pratt sold 60,987 shares of Energy Services of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $142,099.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESOA opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. Energy Services of America Co. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $4.68.

Energy Services of America ( OTCMKTS:ESOA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth $906,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised Energy Services of America from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

