Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.81

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.81 and traded as low as $19.59. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 469 shares traded.

EGHSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC lowered Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

