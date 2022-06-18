Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of Ennis stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. 224,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,146. Ennis has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $21.76. The company has a market cap of $440.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $99.67 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ennis by 950.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ennis by 155.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ennis by 276.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

