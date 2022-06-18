Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Joseph Ian Malchow Sells 12,500 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $184.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.77. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank increased its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

