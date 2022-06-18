Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.46

Shares of Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.46 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 15.05 ($0.18). Enteq Technologies shares last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 46,003 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.01 million and a P/E ratio of -7.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.45.

In other Enteq Technologies news, insider Andrew Law bought 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £21,300 ($25,852.65).

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

