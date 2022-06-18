EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $168.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $149.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Benchmark downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.18.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG stock opened at $111.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,745 shares of company stock worth $1,899,262. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,561,649,000 after purchasing an additional 528,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,381,518,000 after purchasing an additional 502,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,563,000 after purchasing an additional 491,880 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.