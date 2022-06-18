EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,047,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $295.68 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.80 and its 200 day moving average is $400.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.76.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.38.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

