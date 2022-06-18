Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Orla Mining Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orla Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

TSE OLA opened at C$4.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 257.06. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.71 and a 1 year high of C$6.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.24.

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$49.92 million during the quarter.

Orla Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.