ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Update

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 907,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ERYP opened at $1.06 on Friday. ERYTECH Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

