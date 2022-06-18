Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Holdings Lifted by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Essential Utilities makes up about 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRG traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,899. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

