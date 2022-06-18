ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) Shares Down 6.7%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $13.65. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.