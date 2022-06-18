Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the May 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.34% of Euro Tech worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

CLWT opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.81.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Euro Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.