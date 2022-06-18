Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) versus FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Head to Head Survey

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) and FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Everbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of FingerMotion shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Everbridge shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Everbridge and FingerMotion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge 2 8 3 0 2.08 FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everbridge presently has a consensus price target of $66.62, indicating a potential upside of 125.66%. Given Everbridge’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everbridge is more favorable than FingerMotion.

Profitability

This table compares Everbridge and FingerMotion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge -23.82% -9.28% -2.58% FingerMotion -21.56% -113.39% -51.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everbridge and FingerMotion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge $368.43 million 3.17 -$94.80 million ($2.39) -12.35 FingerMotion $22.93 million 2.61 -$4.94 million ($0.12) -11.67

FingerMotion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everbridge. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FingerMotion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Everbridge has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FingerMotion has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everbridge beats FingerMotion on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

FingerMotion Company Profile (Get Rating)

FingerMotion, Inc., a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure. It also operates Sapientus, a proprietary big data insights platform that deliver data-driven solutions and insights for businesses in the insurance, healthcare, and financial services industries. FingerMotion, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

