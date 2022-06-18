Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,230 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,075,000.

EWJ stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $51.73 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

