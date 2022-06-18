Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,243 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,243 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Shares of MMP opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.