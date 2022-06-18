Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 261,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $7.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.52. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,940.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 115,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 327,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,592.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.