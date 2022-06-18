Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 40,011 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,539,000 after buying an additional 896,250 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after purchasing an additional 72,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,763,000 after purchasing an additional 265,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,249,000 after purchasing an additional 73,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,431,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

Shares of HAS opened at $80.11 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $78.32 and a one year high of $105.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.09%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

