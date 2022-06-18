Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 46,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,504,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 178,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,898,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,466 shares of company stock worth $9,343,413 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ META opened at $163.74 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $159.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

