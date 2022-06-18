Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.64. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

