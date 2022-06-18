Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,702,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $869,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,512,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 89,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF alerts:

RNRG opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.