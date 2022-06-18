Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,794 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,158,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $89.83 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.62 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.76 and a 200 day moving average of $130.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

