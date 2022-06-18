Evergreen Capital Management LLC Invests $3.57 Million in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 93,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 468.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 87,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $32.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35.
