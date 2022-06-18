Evergreen Capital Management LLC Invests $5.83 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,599,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Global Payments by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,903,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,073,000 after acquiring an additional 631,869 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.74.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GPN opened at $110.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

