Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,444 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,280,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 256,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

