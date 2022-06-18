EverRise (RISE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $35,926.00

EverRise (RISE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One EverRise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EverRise has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. EverRise has a total market cap of $24.20 million and approximately $35,926.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012519 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EverRise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling EverRise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

