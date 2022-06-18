Exeedme Price Hits $0.0555 on Major Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $193,069.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.0555 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.50 or 0.03194441 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00179970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00095070 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013682 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.