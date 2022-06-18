Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $40.91. 14,637,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

