Exos Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,322 Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMBK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBK opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. Embark Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Embark Technology, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

