Exos Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Exos Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,044 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931,512 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,322 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 54,573 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,260,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 17.72.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at 4.18 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a one year low of 3.93 and a one year high of 21.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of 8.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

