Exos Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Exos Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,139 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RedBall Acquisition were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,840,000. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $10,620,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,952,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 946,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 553,267 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

RBAC opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

