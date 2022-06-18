Exos Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Exos Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,448,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,411,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,823 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,124,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 528,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 86,263 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Colliers Securities raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $144.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eva F. Huston sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $104,499.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,383.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

