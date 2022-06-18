Exos Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Exos Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,092,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 24,832 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

In other news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,035,102.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 53,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,904,088.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SOFI opened at $5.70 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

