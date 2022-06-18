Exos Asset Management LLC Has $113,000 Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Exos Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 43,180,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949,965 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 109,450,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $135,919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $81,143,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,307,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754,325 shares in the last quarter. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DNA shares. Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.12.

Shares of DNA opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.66.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

