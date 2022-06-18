Exos Asset Management LLC Has $119,000 Holdings in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Exos Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of 23andMe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in 23andMe by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of 23andMe by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 23andMe by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of 23andMe by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of ME opened at 2.51 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 52 week low of 2.12 and a 52 week high of 13.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is 4.39.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported -0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.13 by -0.03. The firm had revenue of 100.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 102.79 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 79.99%. 23andMe’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

23andMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

