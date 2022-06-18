Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EQRx in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at $294,464,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of EQRx during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

EQRx stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. EQRx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.34. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EQRx in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on EQRx in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EQRx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock.

About EQRx

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

