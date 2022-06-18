Exos Asset Management LLC Sells 2,497 Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Exos Asset Management LLC lowered its position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lion Electric were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Lion Electric by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered Lion Electric from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

LEV stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The Lion Electric Company has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 33.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

