Exos Asset Management LLC Sells 3,047 Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Exos Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPOF. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,379,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,440,000 after buying an additional 2,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 43,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,520,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after buying an additional 1,517,157 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after buying an additional 455,899 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the third quarter worth $6,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

