Exos Asset Management LLC Sells 3,190 Shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Exos Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

FPAC opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.

