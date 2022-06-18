Exos Asset Management LLC Sells 3,245 Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Exos Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CONX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CONX during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CONX by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in CONX during the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CONX by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONX stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. CONX Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

