Exos Asset Management LLC Sells 7,555 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Exos Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CCCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,457,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCCS stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. As a group, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

