Exos Asset Management LLC Takes $129,000 Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $132,266,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $39,872,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $1,935,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter.
About Aurora Innovation (Get Rating)
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Innovation (AUR)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.