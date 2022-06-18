Exos Asset Management LLC Takes $129,000 Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $1,126,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $132,266,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $39,872,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $1,935,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $17.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

