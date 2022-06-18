Exos Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Exos Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,516,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,723,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 399.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,936,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344,821 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,703,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,377 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.25 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $10.02 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $275.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

