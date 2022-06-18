Exos Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Exos Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $1,659,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $45,490,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 374.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JOBY opened at $4.99 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

