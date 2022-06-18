Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Short Interest Update

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 431,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

NASDAQ EXFY traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. 1,001,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Expensify has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Expensify by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 455,026 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the first quarter valued at about $550,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Expensify during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expensify by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

