Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $535.50.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $379.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.35 and a 200 day moving average of $432.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its position in Fair Isaac by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after purchasing an additional 53,202 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,150,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 658,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,085,000 after acquiring an additional 133,949 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

