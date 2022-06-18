Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $683.21

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$683.21 and traded as low as C$636.13. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at C$643.22, with a volume of 45,856 shares.

FFH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$820.00 to C$845.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$675.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$855.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$682.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$641.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$19.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

